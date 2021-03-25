Zacks: Brokerages Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to Post $1.49 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will report earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Strategic Education reported earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA traded up $3.07 on Thursday, hitting $92.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,588. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.58. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Strategic Education by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,141,000 after buying an additional 139,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,715,000 after purchasing an additional 172,813 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 156.0% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 872,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,804,000 after acquiring an additional 531,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Strategic Education by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $36,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

