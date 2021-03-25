Zacks: Brokerages Expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.54. NuStar Energy reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $386.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

NS has been the subject of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors cut NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NS stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.76%.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 48,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 378,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 28.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,416,000 after purchasing an additional 903,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

