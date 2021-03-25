Zacks: Brokerages Expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.24). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CymaBay Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 523.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 420,986 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,845,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,386,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 255,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 250,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $308.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $9.06.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

