Zacks: Brokerages Expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.23 Billion

Brokerages expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to post sales of $33.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.58 billion. Anthem reported sales of $29.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $135.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.01 billion to $137.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $147.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $144.94 billion to $153.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.29.

ANTM traded up $9.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $360.87. 2,050,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,110. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.10. Anthem has a 1 year low of $187.04 and a 1 year high of $362.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 353.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Anthem by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 32.7% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Anthem by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Anthem by 84.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 185,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,798,000 after acquiring an additional 85,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

