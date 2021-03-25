Zacks: Analysts Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.48. NuVasive reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

NUVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $61,449,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 605,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,112,000 after purchasing an additional 81,321 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,505,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 551,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.62. 12,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,818. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.57.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

