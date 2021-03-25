Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.84. The Ensign Group reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Shares of ENSG traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.25. 12,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,027. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.40. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $92.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $88,214.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,175.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $1,425,105.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,495. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

See Also: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.