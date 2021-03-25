Zacks: Analysts Anticipate InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to Post $0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.28. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

IDCC stock opened at $61.49 on Thursday. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in InterDigital by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 787,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,773,000 after buying an additional 67,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in InterDigital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth $25,686,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 126,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

