Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.68.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.12. Yum China has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,868,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,377 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 17.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,478 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $79,643,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 75.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,892 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.