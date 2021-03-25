Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.95.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. Yext has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $76,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,999.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $33,960.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 827,839 shares of company stock valued at $14,590,570. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,375,000 after purchasing an additional 677,933 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 0.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,253,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,293,000 after buying an additional 73,430 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 243,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after acquiring an additional 218,369 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

