Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sam Eaton Sells 3,340 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE YELP opened at $37.44 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.22 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,172 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,362 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,553 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,152 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,964 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.