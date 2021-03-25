Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sam Eaton Sells 3,340 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE YELP opened at $37.44 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.22 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
YELP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
Yelp Company Profile
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.
