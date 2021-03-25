Ycash Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $59,126.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.20 or 0.00237283 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00062577 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00088320 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,952,838 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

