YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YASKAWA Electric Corporation is involved in manufacturing, sales, installation, maintenance and engineering of electrical equipment. The company operates through Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, Information Technologies and Other parts of business. Its products include spindle controllers, computerized numerical control systems, and system engineering. YASKAWA Electric Corporation is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan. “

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YASKAWA Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

YASKY opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.46. YASKAWA Electric has a 1 year low of $49.44 and a 1 year high of $117.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $875.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YASKAWA Electric will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YASKAWA Electric (YASKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.