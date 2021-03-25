Xuez Price Reaches $0.0419 on Exchanges (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Xuez has traded up 53.8% against the dollar. Xuez has a total market capitalization of $168,418.95 and approximately $66,832.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 4,985,690 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,257 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

