Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.42

Shares of Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.42 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.08). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.08), with a volume of 5,956,031 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £44.36 million and a PE ratio of -30.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.02.

In other news, insider Colin Bird purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £60,000 ($78,390.38).

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

