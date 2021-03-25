Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $63.66, but opened at $66.02. Worthington Industries shares last traded at $64.01, with a volume of 4,514 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

WOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,822.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,783,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,607,000 after buying an additional 493,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,879,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,931,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,771,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 79,360 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.28.

About Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

