Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WOR stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,251. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

