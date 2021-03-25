Wootrade One Day Trading Volume Reaches $30.19 Million (WOO)

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Wootrade has a market cap of $153.70 million and approximately $30.19 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wootrade has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One Wootrade token can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.10 or 0.00464829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00058011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.18 or 0.00179051 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.33 or 0.00781295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00051465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00076892 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wootrade Token Profile

Wootrade’s total supply is 2,873,566,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,663,143 tokens. Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog . The official website for Wootrade is woo.network

