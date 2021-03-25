Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

WING has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. CL King assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.93.

Shares of WING stock opened at $125.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.29. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $68.54 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.10, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,435,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Wingstop by 10,918.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 54,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 53,935 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,414,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Wingstop by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,573,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

