Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $223.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $153.13 and a 52 week high of $232.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 62,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after buying an additional 739,568 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

