Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Buys $92,680.00 in Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Kerry G. Campbell purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $92,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $331,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130,808 shares during the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up about 3.8% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 12.18% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

