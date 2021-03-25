Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 75,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,894,361 shares.The stock last traded at $37.71 and had previously closed at $37.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $43.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.