Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Shares Down 1.5%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 29,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 45,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

WFSTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.94.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

