Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 91.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE WMC opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $197.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 492.20, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 184.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

