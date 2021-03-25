WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $64.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.89.
WCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $2.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.16. The company had a trading volume of 481,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,556. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.08 and its 200 day moving average is $67.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.
In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $51,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $930,211.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in WESCO International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.
