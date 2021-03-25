WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $64.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.89.

WCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $2.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.16. The company had a trading volume of 481,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,556. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.08 and its 200 day moving average is $67.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $51,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $930,211.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in WESCO International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

See Also: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.