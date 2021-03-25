Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Holdings Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 71,212 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.81% of Werner Enterprises worth $21,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.84.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,339. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.