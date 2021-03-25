Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $15.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $602.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRP. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,412 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

