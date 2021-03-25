Wells Fargo & Company Raises Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Price Target to $15.00

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

ROIC opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,553,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

