Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 50,689 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,689 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBGI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 364,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 290,059 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,570,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,023,000 after buying an additional 172,580 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 519.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 164,910 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,902,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,350,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,001,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In related news, Chairman David D. Smith sold 332,811 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $11,282,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David B. Gibber sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $183,765.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 627,991 shares of company stock worth $21,519,005 in the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

