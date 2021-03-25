Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,980 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.57% of Standex International worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Standex International by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Standex International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $242,996.70. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,217 shares of company stock worth $740,684. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

SXI stock opened at $91.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $156.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

