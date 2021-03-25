Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 540,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,877 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in The Macerich by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in The Macerich by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Macerich by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Macerich during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 50,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other The Macerich news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist increased their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

MAC stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -132.87 and a beta of 2.07.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

