Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.52 Million Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,639,000 after acquiring an additional 157,665 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Paylocity by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 701,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,271,000 after acquiring an additional 62,927 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 587,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,874,000 after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paylocity by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $171.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.69. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 151.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

