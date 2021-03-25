Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 1,256 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 152.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 509,367 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,242,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,306,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,717,000 after purchasing an additional 740,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Shares of CWK opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

