Wells Fargo & Company Increases Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $48.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $39.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

