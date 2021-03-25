Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for United Rentals (URI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for United Rentals (NYSE: URI):

3/25/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $355.00 to $370.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $255.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $265.00 to $350.00.

3/2/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $290.00 to $355.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – United Rentals is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – United Rentals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $266.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $195.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $224.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $255.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – United Rentals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Shares of URI stock traded up $8.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $314.25. 36,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,248. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.54 and a 12 month high of $330.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 86.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

