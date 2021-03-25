Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: HLAG) in the last few weeks:

3/25/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €101.71 ($119.66) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €112.00 ($131.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €112.00 ($131.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €101.71 ($119.66) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €127.00 ($149.41) on Thursday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a one year high of €186.60 ($219.53). The business’s fifty day moving average is €119.84 and its 200 day moving average is €81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion and a PE ratio of 24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

