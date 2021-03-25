Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Barclays (BCS)

Barclays (NYSE: BCS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/22/2021 – Barclays was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/18/2021 – Barclays was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2021 – Barclays was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/12/2021 – Barclays was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/23/2021 – Barclays had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/23/2021 – Barclays had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/19/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/28/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/27/2021 – Barclays was downgraded by analysts at BCS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of Barclays stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.97. 513,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,693,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

