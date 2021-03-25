Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2021 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

3/9/2021 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $15.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $15.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $17.00 to $20.00.

2/2/2021 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hewlett Packard Enterprise is benefiting from strong executions in clearing backlogs, improved supply-chain and increased customer acceptance. HPE’s efforts to shift focus to higher margin offerings like Intelligent Edge and Aruba Central Hyperconverged Infrastructure is aiding its bottom-line results. Additionally, its target of saving at least $800 million annually by fiscal 2022-end through cost optimization plan is a positive. Moreover, its multi-billion-dollar investment plan across expanding networking capabilities will help diversify business from server and hardware storage markets, and boost margins over the long run. Nonetheless, organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products due to global economic slowdown concerns, which can undermine HPE’s near-term growth prospects.”

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of -56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

