Wedbush Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.80.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.05 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

HMST opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In other news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh bought 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $397,130.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 71.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 305.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

