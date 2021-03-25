Wedbush Comments on Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

CUBI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

CUBI stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $964.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $33.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 296.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Customers Bancorp news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $654,493.75. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 4,528 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $139,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,354 shares of company stock worth $1,075,138 over the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.