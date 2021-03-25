Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Webster Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Webster Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $293.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,429,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,955,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 548,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,125,000 after buying an additional 169,068 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after buying an additional 95,105 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

