WCM Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,873,547 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after buying an additional 3,712,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,758,000 after buying an additional 2,513,586 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,252,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,066 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,228,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $42.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.68.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

