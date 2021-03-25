WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 30,999 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,999 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FATE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $6.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.00. 24,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,004. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.87.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FATE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,415.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,330,947.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,651 shares of company stock valued at $28,251,869. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

