WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Chase worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chase during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Chase by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Chase by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Chase in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chase by 1,084.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,511. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $72.48 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $57,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Claire Chase sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $66,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,089 shares of company stock valued at $337,112 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

