WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 190.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LECO traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.60. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,167. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.97 and a one year high of $129.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. Vertical Research began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

