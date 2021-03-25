WCM Investment Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 99.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,437,324 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,598,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,333,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

CCI stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,710. The company has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.72. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,519,883.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

