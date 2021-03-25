WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $104,247,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,205,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 55,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 40,844 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,120 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $59,740.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,607.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACAD remained flat at $$25.34 during trading on Thursday. 2,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,672. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.20. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

