WAX Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. WAX has a market cap of $371.35 million and $62.29 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000551 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 181.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00036193 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,712,071,902 coins and its circulating supply is 1,542,506,698 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

