wave edu coin (WEC) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One wave edu coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded down 41.8% against the U.S. dollar. wave edu coin has a total market capitalization of $72,460.15 and approximately $152.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.44 or 0.00448796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00056628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00176099 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00049657 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.98 or 0.00736684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00074917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

wave edu coin Coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com

Buying and Selling wave edu coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using US dollars.

