Warburg Research Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €64.00 Price Target

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €64.00 ($75.29) target price by Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nemetschek has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €62.25 ($73.24).

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €54.50 ($64.12) on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €39.00 ($45.88) and a 52 week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a PE ratio of 66.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

