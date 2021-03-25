Warburg Research Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €36.00 Price Target

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been given a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s current price.

EVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Evotec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €32.60 ($38.35).

ETR:EVT traded down €0.69 ($0.81) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €30.09 ($35.40). 465,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.17. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 327.07. Evotec has a 12-month low of €19.37 ($22.79) and a 12-month high of €43.00 ($50.59).

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

